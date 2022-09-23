FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines.

Whitehead wished to contact his family by phone to inform them before being taken to Southern Regional Jail.

Officers waited with shackles to put on him, while Whitehead was on the phone. Whitehead then threw down the phone, ran out of the processing area, jumped over a partition, exited the holding area, and fled away from the courthouse.

At that point, the defendant was stopped in the rear court house parking lot.

Whitehead is now charged with the felony offense of Escape, and was then transported shortly after to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.