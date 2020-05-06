‘Get a Life’ simulation teaches youth about finances

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When you hear the term “get a life,” most people probably take it as an insult. But the “Get a Life” simulation run by West Virginia’s Treasurer’s office, is helping youth understand finances.

West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue says, “It shows the importance of getting an education and having a better job, and being able to pay the bills down the road. And being able to participate in life.”

The program is a simulation that teaches students about managing personal finances.

Usually students go to multiple tables and learn how to manage their spending on things like doctors visits, car payments and other real world expenses. But this year things are looking a little different since schools are out for the year. Students and families can now participate in a similar simulation online.

Perdue adds, “it gives them an opportunity to work together to be able to realize how mom and dad is struggling through this budget crisis. And the importance of paying the bills and why they’re able to do that.”

The online simulation gives you a situation that includes, your education, your job, family description, yearly salary and monthly take home pay. You then do the math and see if you can stay on budget.

Perdue says this program is usually what their office gets the most feedback about and he thinks it is important to start teaching finance at a young age.

“People were coming out of high school not knowing how to balance a checkbook … and they didn’t realize where the money really came from, they just thought mom and dad went to the ATM machine and it just gave them cash. That’s not the way it works. You still have to pay the bills and balance a budget.”

Education at home: and a tool students can use for a lifetime. You can participate in the online or printable version of the “get a life” program here.

