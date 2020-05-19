Getting out of the house: Outdoor resorts set to re-open

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – For those looking to get outside of the house, outdoor resorts are set to reopen by the end of May.

As some businesses start opening their doors on Monday, outdoor resorts and campsites have a little more than a week left. Tourism has been down for the past couple of months in several areas across the tri-state, but that could soon change.



Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures will be reopening to the public on May 29, 2020. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News.

Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures located in Greenup has faced challenges after being deemed non-essential and forced to shut down in March. With the resort being a seasonal business, early March would have been the start of the tourism season.

Now, after taking on the challenges of keeping their business afloat, General Manager Kristen Matthews says they are working to adapt to the “new normal.”

This has kind of put a little bit of a damper on things, but we’ve created a COVID protocol. So, people are going to be able to self serve kayaking service this season. Kristen Matthews

Abiding by social distance guidelines, the indoor and outdoor aerial yoga classes will limit how many students will be allowed in. The outdoor cafe is currently open for business with outdoor dining on the resort property.

The resort is set to reopen May 29. For more information on the resort, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories