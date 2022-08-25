HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Ghanaian man who pleaded guilty to a romance fraud scheme in March has been sentenced in federal court.

According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Banabas Ganidekam, of Ghana, will serve three years of federal probation, including eight months of home detention with electronic monitoring. He will also have to pay $156,073 in restitution for wire fraud.

Ganidekam admitted that he would receive money through bank wire transfers, personal checks and cashier’s checks as a part of the romance fraud scheme. It would go into his bank account that was held in Ohio which would then be transferred to a bank account in Huntington.