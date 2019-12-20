Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House gives away new side-by-side to customer

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House as teamed up with Mountain Dew and Dr. Pepper to give one lucky customer a brand new side-by-side from Dohm Cycles in Charleston.

Michael Surber from Poca will be driving through the holidays in style in his new side-by-side equipped with four-wheel-drive. This is the first year that Gino’s has done a give away like this.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories