PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Troopers in Kentucky are investigating an accidental fatal shooting Wednesday night in Kimper.

Troopers determined that an accidental shooting took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, where a juvenile girl was shot by a sibling while looking at a gun.

The juvenile was sent to Pikeville Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

No foul play is suspected and no charges have been made at this time.

Troopers continue to investigate.