HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The girl hit and killed by a car driven by a Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy has been identified.

Opal Sloan says that her daughter, 13-year-old Jacquline “Laney” Hudson, was hit by a car driven by a deputy on Friday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirmed that the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says.

Community members gathered with signs that read “Justice for Laney” at the Cabell County Courthouse, and they say they will gather at the scene of the incident for a vigil Sunday evening. People in attendance wore red because that was Laney’s favorite color, according to her mother.

The accident happened at the intersection of 5th Ave. and 31st St.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.