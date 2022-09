FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

The sheriff’s department says that Abigail R. Stone, who goes by “Piper,” was last seen at Oak Hill High School at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say she is 5’2″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair.

Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with information about Piper’s whereabouts should call the Fayette County E911 center at 911 or (304)574-3590.