Girl Scouts suspends booth sales, seeks help to donate cookies to first-responders

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond has suspended all booth sales to maintain the health and safety of its Girl Scouts. However, troops are left with multiple cases of cookies they intended to sell to help reach their goals – like service projects, programming or community initiatives.

Now, Girl Scouts are asking those in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia to donate money to buy out the cookie stock to be donated to first-responders around the area.

To donate, visit the link on the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond webpage, enter your information and choose your donation amount.

“This is a crucial time to support Girl Scouts,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Our Girl Scouts have been working hard to reach their goals, and now they’re working on one more: Supporting the people on the front lines of providing health care to individuals. Please consider making a donation today to help us help them.”

Girl Scout leaders are prepared around the state to get your donations to the first-responders working to combat COVID-19. For more information, visit bdgsc.org.

