GivingTuesday helps those affected by disaster in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Giving Tuesday is much more than hashtag activism. It is an international movement of charitable giving to organizations that work to transform your communities. But the day is not just about donating money to a national or local charitable organization. All forms of giving are encouraged, whether that be donating food items to a foodbank, like Mountain Mission here in the Kanawha Valley or by giving your time by volunteering at a soup kitchen like Manna Meal in Charleston.

United Way of Central West Virginia and the American Red Cross of West Virginia have teamed up this Giving Tuesday to help families in the Mountain State who have been stricken by disaster, such as by a house fire.

Margaret O’Neal, President of United Way of Central West Virginia said, “Any reason for people to consider their giving options and things they want to support, this is just another day to help people look around at their communities and see the non-profits that are doing some really vital work at this point in our communities.”

All the money donated to the American Red Cross today will be matched up to $400,000 which was given to the organization by two donors.

Erica Mani, CEO of the American Red Cross of West Virginia said, “giving Tuesday is a time when you can pick the charity that means the most to you. At the Red Cross, we hope that we’re on that list, but we know that there are organizations throughout our entire community that is working on a daily basis to make sure that people are taken care of.”

You can visit the American Red Cross’s website if you would like to donate this #GivingTuesday and your donation will be matched.