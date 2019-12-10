Glam-maws celebrate a night out on the town

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – Families affected by the opioid epidemic can become separated and at times, the children are sent to live with close relatives.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at the University of Charleston has teamed up with local businesses to celebrate “Glam-maws.” Grandmothers raising grandchildren affected by the opioid epidemic or “Glam-maws” were given a night out to celebrate their hard work and dedication.

The “Glam-maws” were offered a complete beauty makeover, courtesy of the Salon Fresh beauty salon in Barboursville, WV. They also received a free dinner from the Sunset Grille in Huntington, WV and free tickets to the Cirque Musica Holiday Dreams show at the Keith Albee Theatre.

I was like ‘what?’ and she said ‘yeah, you’ve won Glam-maw.’ I was like ‘okay, I can be a Glam-maw for a day.’ To have a day for me is unusual, so the kids are at daycare and I’m here getting makeup and hair done. These people are all fantastic! Debbie Boner

According to the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the mountain state is second in the nation in regards to the number of grandparents raising grandchildren and first in the nation in regards to children in state custody due to parental substance use.

The institute started this event to show the community’s appreciation to these individuals who are a key part of keeping these kids safe, even though, oftentimes, they go unrecognized.