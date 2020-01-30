Glasgow water service now belongs to West Virginia American Water

GLASGOW, W.Va. (WOWK) – Many small towns in West Virginia are struggling to maintain their outdated local water systems. The community of Glasgow, West Virginia in eastern Kanawha County has been facing challenges for decades.

As of Thursday water service is no longer the Town of Glasgow’s responsibility. West Virginia American Water now officially owns the town’s aging water system.

“The lines need replaced,” said Glasgow resident Chlmer Rhodes. “Patching places that break on and off is doing no good.”

Rhodes and many other customers are very familiar with the problems associated with the current water system. Glasgow’s water system serves close to 300 customers. With declining population and industry the funds weren’t there for any of the critical upgrades.

“Really it is bittersweet. I mean we have been in the water business for probably about 60 years selling water to our customers and today we are no longer in the water business,” said Glasgow Mayor Donald Fannin. He met with leaders of West Virginia American Water Thursday morning to sign all of the documents to finalize the acquisition. “You know we just got to the point where we couldn’t maintain the system and we couldn’t provide good quality water consistently to our customers.”

The mayor said while not everyone was on board this is the decision that made the most sense.

“Some people would have liked to seen us keep it but it just wasn’t a good business decision,” Fannin said.

West Virginia American Water’s leadership said this is an issue many small communities are facing.

“It gives us a chance to upgrade the infrastructure for that community and to give them more reliable service for water,” said Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water President.

Customers will be paying more for service. Effective today, the Town of Glasgow water customers will become customers of West Virginia American Water. The previous customer rate of $30.35 per 3,000 gallons will increase to $34.56 and continue to increase annually until December 31, 2023 when customers reach the company’s standard rates as set by the Public Service Commission. Certain low-income customers may qualify for an automatic 20 percent discount through the company’s Special Reduced Rate program.

