Gnomes take over Fayetteville to help attract tourism in slow months

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Garden gnomes have taken over Fayetteville for the town’s first-ever ‘Gnomevember’ – a month-long event that launches today to encourage tourism during the slow season.

Gnomevember is designed to be a large scavenger hunt around town for all to participate in. Roughly 80 gnomes have been carefully hidden outside and in downtown businesses.

All garden gnomes are temporarily donated, or borrowed if you will, by people all over West Virginia.

Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Tabitha Stover said the furthest gnome donation came from visitors from Logan, W.Va.

Stover explained this is to increase tourism during the off-season when activities such as white water rafting have ended.

Throughout the month, those who own garden gnomes are encouraged to participate by donating their gnomes for the month to make the scavenger hunt more of a challenge.

Those entering in the scavenger hunt must check-in at the Convention and Visitor Bureau’s office to pick up a “gnome checklist.” At the end of the month, prizes will be given out to those who have found the most gnomes.

The gnomes have been named and labeled around town.