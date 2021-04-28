‘Go Orange’ for work zone safety

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday is “National Go Orange Day” to spread awareness about work zone safety in highway construction zones.

There are construction zones in all 55 West Virginia counties.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, just in the month of April 94,000 people sped through an I-77 Beckley work zone where the speed limit was 55 mph.

However, speeding isn’t the only thing transportation workers are worried about.

“Distracted driving is really the big problem,” said Jimmy Wriston, Deputy Secretary at WV DOT, “Particularly the cell phones. When you get into a vehicle and you start that thing up and get ready to go somewhere, you really have to be focused. That’s a deadly weapon you just fired up.”

Earlier this month, Governor Jim Justice declared April as “Work Zone Safety Month”. In 2020, 702 crashes occurred in West Virginia work zones, leading to 238 injuries and four deaths.