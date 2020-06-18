Going the extra mile: Huntington to celebrate region’s graduating seniors

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s no secret that students have had to adapt to different classroom settings and even a much different senior year. Seniors at Huntington High picked up their caps and gowns in a drive-thru fashion back in April 2020, unsure at the time if they would have an in-person graduation.

Graduation has officially been rescheduled to next Thursday, June 25. But while seniors wait on their big day, the City of Huntington is putting on a car parade this Friday, June 19, 2020.

“The idea is everybody comes together and I think this can give a lasting memory,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. “They deserve this.

The line up will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Saint Mary’s Center for Education parking lot, and the parade is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

“This [parade] somewhat symbolic that all of these other students are stepping into the world together and they’re not alone,” Williams said.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars for the parade. But if a student does not have a vehicle to ride in, the Tri-State Transit Authority will provide a trolley so they’re able to participate.

Originally, the parade was planned for all high school seniors who either live in Huntington or attend high school in Huntington.

“Shoot, I’d like to be able to bring them from across the river,” Williams said with a smile. “If they’re [reading] this and they’re across the river, then come on over and join in on the parade.”

