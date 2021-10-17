‘Golden Girls’ help young women transition to adulthood

CEREDO, WV (WOWK) – The non-profit organization Golden Girl Group Home has made it their goal to help young women in the tri-state have a better life.

The group home, founded in 1983 by Judy Gilkerson, serves young women from ages 12 to 21. The home is licensed to work with dependent, neglected, and pre-delinquent girls who are not making a successful adjustment to adult life in foster care or their natural homes.

The golden girl home’s services include counseling, education, psychiatric help, nursing, mentoring, and others. Taylor Adkins, one of the young women currently in the group home who agreed to talk openly with us, says it’s been tough trying to move forward but she feels she now has the support she needs.

The process of custody, in general, is turmoil, and digging through the trenches and golden girls is a lot different than any other program I’ve ever been in. Taylor Adkins, GGGH resident



Golden Girl Group Home representatives attend the grand opening of the learning center and consignment shop on Friday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The group home also headed up projects like the Golden Minds Learning Center and Golden Treasures consignment shop. Golden girls, sponsors, and city officials all came out for the ribbon cutting and tour of the new facilities Friday.

The learning center will be used specifically for educational purposes. The consignment shop offers residents the opportunity to experience working life.

They learn retail, and get paid, punch a time clock, and know what it’s like to work. Renee Harrison, GGGH Executive Director

Adkins says since she’s been a resident of the home, “It genuinely is filled with love and family and they care about their girls.”

The volunteer work and donations contribute to the goal of creating a better future for these young women.

