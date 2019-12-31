Goodwill accepting donations at Huntington Mall

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Tuesday, December 31, 2019, may be the last day of the year, and of the decade, but that didn’t stop people from giving back to local organizations.

Tuesday morning, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area parked a box-truck to take any and all donations.

“Whether you have a lot or a little, all the donations help, and it all adds up,” said Gina Browning, Director of Marketing, Public Awareness, and Social Media at Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area. “Just the little bit that one person donates, they think, ‘oh, it’s not very much,’ but it can make a huge impact.”

Community members that donated Tuesday are eligible to write off those donations on their 2019 tax returns.

Revenue from the sales of donated goods helps support job training, education, and job-finding skills for people with disabilities in the Tri-State.

“Retail is the means to our mission. It’s how we raise money to support all the programs and mission services that we provide in the community,” said Browning.”

Browning adds that just one piece of clothing can provide 49 minutes of career guidance training for someone.

If you missed this opportunity, but are still in the giving mood, the Goodwill truck will be back at the Huntington Mall on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“How convenient for you to just throw your donations in your trunk, and then drop them off at one of our large box trucks at the mall when you’re already going there,” said Browning.

