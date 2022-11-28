Goodwill and Charleston, West Virginia Police Department team up to give kids gifts this holiday season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill and the Charleston Police Department are working together to make sure area children get gifts this holiday season.

For Giving Tuesday, they are asking people to drop off gently-used items on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former CASCI building in Charleston.

Goodwill’s Director of Marketing and Communications Megan Diehl says they appreciate the people donating the items.

“We also try to help our neighbors. So, we know that the Charleston Police Department has a toy drive every year, we know money is tight, so we appreciate that people give us their used items,” Diehl said.

If you are one of the first people to donate, you’ll receive a meal from Chick-fil-A in Southridge.

Goodwill says they will give a portion of the donations’ estimated cash value to the Charleston Police Department.