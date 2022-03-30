HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – On Wednesday, the Goodwill of Kyowva and Marshall University partnered to host a “Dress for Success” clothing drive.

The drive was hosted to collect casual and professional attire like men’s and women’s gently worn appeal, shoes, handbags, suits and blazers. They also collected clothing for medical settings like scrubs and nursing shoes.

The Kyowva Goodwill Executive director says she was surprised by the outcome.











“We collected probably over 9,000-pounds worth of clothing just today. We were anticipating a lot of donations – but since we’ve never done it before we weren’t really sure, so we were pleasantly surprised with the turnout.”

She says all of the clothes will be available to men and women in the community for free as a way to “empower residents and help them overcome employment barriers.”

“It’s exceptionally important for the community because you have a lot of individuals out there that are seeking employment that are extremely smart, extremely skilled, that do not have the resources to be able to buy the clothing and show what they know, and we are able – by doing these donation drives – to actually gather the clothing.”

Sparks says she looks forward to hopefully hosting an event similar to this one – with the university – annually.