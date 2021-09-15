Goodwill CEO steps down…for the day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in five years, the Goodwill of the KYOWVA area saw a new CEO.

Stephen Maynard, a retail associate for the Goodwill in Lavalette, got to fill the role and spend the day checking out all that goes on behind the scenes.

On his day of being the boss, his only wish was to check out “the other stores and see how they run and operate,” and that wish came true.

He got to walk the floor, meet the staff, and check out the cool items in the Barboursville location.

















The CEO (on every other day) was excited to show Maynard the ropes, and she says no two days look the same.

“It can be anything from super exciting like doing something like this with Stephen to make his goal of being CEO come true, it could be working with our mental health division with family service counseling, it could be our industrial janitorial contracts, so really it’s, I have a bunch of spinning plates at one time on those little sticks, but it works out because I enjoy every minute of it,” says Alissa Stewart Sparks, the CEO Kyowva Area Goodwill.

Maynard has only been with Goodwill for a few months, but he says he’s enjoyed every moment of it.

“This is a real great company to work for because it’s given me a lot of self esteem and more responsibility and what not, and I really love it here.” Stephen Maynard, CEO of the Day

