Charleston mayor announces aggressive approach to vacant and abandoned homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Monday, August 5th, 2019 Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced a new approach she hopes to take with Charleston’s vacant homes and abandoned properties.

“We receive calls, daily, from folks regarding vacant and abandoned houses. It’s an issue that has burdened our neighborhoods for decades,” said Mayor Goodwin.

The Mayor will introduce two bills to the council dealing with the dilapidated properties. One of the bills will increase fines on vacant properties and strengthen the Vacant Structure Registry by putting buildings on the list quicker.

Another bill will establish a Land Reuse Agency to manage properties throughout Charleston with rehabilitation of dilapidated buildings and repurposing of abandoned properties.