CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginians can dispose up to 10 tires at various collection events this month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is hosting three events this March in addition to ongoing tire collections. The events are part of the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).

The three events, one of which will occur this weekend, include:

County Date/Time Location Braxton Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kenton Meadows Warehouse (Just across the bridge over the Elk River on Little Buffalo Road, Gassaway) Kanawha Saturday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking lot at the intersection of C Street and 4th Avenue (South Charleston) Pendleton Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rescheduled from March 12 due to weather) Pendleton County Economic Authority Lot (100 Thorn Creek Road, Franklin) The locations, dates and times for the WVDEP’s tire collection events this March. Information courtesy of the WVDEP.

Tires must be car tires and light truck tires only and removed from rims. The WVDEP asks people to stay in their vehicles while dropping off tires.

West Virginians can also dispose tires at ongoing tire collections hosted by the WVDEP:

County Day/Time Location Boone County Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Boone County Recycling Center Brooke County Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brooke County Recycling Center Calhoun County Third Friday of the Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cabot Station Recycling Center on Route 5 Fayette County Third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New River Health in Oak Hill (Old K-Mart lot) Hancock County Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority for days/hours. — (304) 459-3269 Hancock County Recycle and Convenience Center, New Cumberland Mason County Call Recycling Center for days/hours. — (304) 675-7855 Mason County Recycling Center on Fairgrounds Road Mercer County First Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mercer County Landfill Monroe County Second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monroe County Recycling Center Pocahontas County Call Pocahontas County Landfill for days/hours. — (304) 799-4199 Pocahontas County Landfill, Dunmore, WV Tucker County First Thursday of the month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tucker County Landfill Wayne County First Monday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wayne County Solid Waste Authority Wyoming County First Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wyoming County Landfill Ongoing tire collection events hosted by the WVDEP. Information courtesy of the WVDEP.

More information about tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.