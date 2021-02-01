Got vaccinated? Don’t post your vaccine card online

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many people around the country have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations and are happy to share that they’ve done their part in helping keep the community safe.

But, experts warn people to not post their vaccination cards online for risk of identity theft and possibly fraud.

Experts say people should be careful about posting their cards on social media just because they contain sensitive information that can be used against you.

For some, it’s exciting to share the news of the vaccine, but how you share information should be taken into consideration.

“This is a personal document. This is something that would be protected information just like having a social security card or having a piece of identification,” Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

The card includes a person’s full name, birthday, as well as other information as to where you got the vaccine.

“It indicates that you’ve had either one dose or two doses or have completed your series, so with that information, somebody can copy that and claim that they’ve been immunized,” Dr. Young said.

It also poses a threat to future travel plans. Someone can lie and say they’ve been vaccinated when they have not.

“A lot of talk has been going around about what are we going to do in the future as far as immunizations and, you know, flights, immunizations and travel and what the requirements may be to keep us safe when from COVID,” Dr. Young said.

With all that identifiable information, it makes it easy for someone to steal your identity and use it for personal gain.

“It probably isn’t as complicated as it should be because it’s easy to make copies of things, and with scanners and being able to copy and paste, it would be easy for someone to get on your social media and copy and paste that and create something that looks very similar to an immunization card.”

Instead of posting your card, you can simply post a status saying you got vaccinated, or you can post a sticker they give you when you get your shot.

