New facility already providing area children with care previously not available

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is visiting Pikeville Medical Center at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

Beshear will be present to help the medical center celebrate their growing capacity to help children in our region.

Beshear will help cut the ribbon on the medical center’s new Appalachian Valley Center while also break ground on the new Children’s Hospital.

Both are partly funded by the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Children’s Hospital: The hospital will be 10-bed in patient unit, 13 exam room out-patient clinic for pediatric clinic along with a sick and well waiting room. The first phase is just to bring everything in for the pediatric clinic.

There will be renovations on former second floor of the administrative building. Construction start date has already begun and finishes in two years, according to spokewoman Shannon Deskins,

