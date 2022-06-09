FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — In a Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he is taking further action to help Kentucky residents save at the pump.

Gov. Beshear asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to grant a waiver and remove the requirement that more expensive, “reformulated” fuel be sold in urban areas. The supply of reformulated fuel also faces pressure during a global supply crunch, according to Gov. Beshear.

If approved, the waiver would last for 20 days and allow regular, more affordable gas to be sold in Jefferson County and portions of Bullitt and Oldham counties. Gov. Beshear’s office said that while reformulated gas is more environmentally friendly, during unprecedented times, the gasoline blend adds costs for Kentuckians.

“The people who live and work in the Louisville area do not deserve to shoulder this extra burden during what is already a trying time when it comes to filling up,” Gov. Beshear said.

In the same press conference, Gov. Beshear issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the baby formula shortage impacting the nation.

“My administration is doing everything we can to try to help keep more money in the pockets of our hard-working Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s actions are just two more ways we can help provide our families some relief in these challenging times.”