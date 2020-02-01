Gov. Justice announces $131 million for the replacement of Nicholas County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday that the State of West Virginia has been awarded $131,671,998.45 for the replacement of Summersville Middle School and Richwood Middle School and High School in Nicholas County.

The schools were destroyed due to the catastrophic flooding in June 2016. The historic flooding resulted in a Major Disaster Declaration (DR-4273), allowing West Virginia to receive assistance from FEMA.

“The children and communities of Nicholas County deserve schools they can be proud of, and after years of working closely with our FEMA partners, I am happy that this funding has been secured,” said Gov. Justice. “I will continue to fight to bring every resource possible to restore the areas ravaged by this disaster. This funding announcement is about more than constructing buildings, it is about bringing hope to all of Nicholas County that we are on our way to restoring these communities.”

The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM) works alongside FEMA at the State level on these recovery efforts. Leaders there celebrated the notice of funding:

“This announcement is a great way for West Virginia and Nicholas County to begin the New Year,” said WVDHSEM Director Mike Todorovich. “The investment in new, modern schools will sustain these communities’ educational infrastructure for years to come.”

In addition to this funding announcement, the award positions West Virginia to seek a cost-share adjustment from 25% to 10% of the total cost of rebuilding schools in Kanawha and Nicholas Counties. While the reduction is subject to FEMA approval, Gov. Justice directed WVDHSEM to submit today a detailed request for this adjustment.

Public Assistance funding from FEMA requires states to pay 25% of the cost of rebuilding. This additional funding award positions West Virginia to request a cost-share adjustment to 10%.