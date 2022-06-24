CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice sent a press release immediately after news broke that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

He applauded the decision to “return abortion law to the states.”

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.

I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.”

Gov. Jim Justice