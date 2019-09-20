Gov. Justice bans all outdoor burning, effective today

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation banning all outdoor burning throughout the Mountain State, effective immediately.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the proclamation was issued to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires due to drought

The ban, which is necessary because of drought conditions and reduced water supply levels in some communities, will be in effect until conditions improve and the Governor rescinds the order by further proclamation.

The Governor’s order makes it unlawful for any person in the state to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris, or warming.

The following items are excluded from the restrictions:

Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.

Fires for commercial land-clearing efforts like mining, highway construction, and development. A pit-burner is required for these fires. A permit shall be obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity. A permit shall be obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Fires for commercial outdoor cooking, including cooking for fairs and festivals. A water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present.

Liquid-fueled gas fire stoves, grills, or lanterns.

Additionally, the proclamation orders the Division of Natural Resources, the Office of the State Fire Marshall, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the State Police to cooperate in the enforcement of this ban.