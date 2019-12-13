Gov. Justice directs DHHR to eliminate waitlist for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said that he has directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to immediately initiate a formal study to determine options for eliminating the waitlist for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver program.

Eliminating the waitlist would allow 1,060 more West Virginians, including 606 children, to receive critical services they need through the waiver program.

“Some of West Virginia’s most vulnerable men, women, and children have been on the waitlist for more than four years,” Justice said. “We absolutely must find a way to eliminate the waitlist so that these West Virginians can get the help and support they deserve.

The IDDW program gives individuals the choice of receiving support and services in their home and community instead of in an institutional setting. The cost of services provided by the IDDW is 46 percent lower than the cost of services provided by an intermediate care facility for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“I have worked closely with legislative leadership and I appreciate their willingness to help me address this important issue,” Justice said. “I have also directed DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch to work with Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy to incorporate the options into my 2021 budget proposal.”

Justice said he wants the study delivered to him by January 15, 2020.

