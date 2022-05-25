CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice says he is getting treated for possible Lyme disease.

Justice said in a press release that he started feeling “extremely sick” after the WV GameChanger events on Monday.

Justice shared this statement in an email:

I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%. As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease. Gov. Jim Justice

He says he will be postponing COVID-19 briefings and is hoping to hold one sometime after the Memorial Day holiday.