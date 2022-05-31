CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Justice announced in a press conference on Tuesday that a tick was the cause of his recent health issues.

“I can’t imagine the magnitude of a small little tick that can get on you, which could cause many issues,” said Justice.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness. There are nearly 400,000 cases in the United States each year, with West Virginia being one of the top five states.

He said in a press release that he started feeling “extremely sick” after the WV GameChanger events on Monday, May 23 and that he was being treated for Lyme disease.

Justice shared this statement in the email on Monday:

I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%. As of now, I am being treated for possible Lyme disease. Governor Jim Justice

The Governor urges everyone to take tick bites seriously and check themselves and family members often.