CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s no clear indication on Tuesday if or when Governor Jim Justice will call lawmakers back to Charleston to deal with the abortion issue in a special session.

This latest controversy surrounding the issue of abortion came Monday when a Kanawha County Circuit Judge ruled that West Virginia’s felony abortion ban from the 1800s was unenforceable.

Judge Tara Salango pointed to updated state abortion laws since then.

But the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned a 1973 case making abortion legal nationwide, saying the issue should be decided in each state. So, that battle now lies in whether the legislature should be called into session to clarify state law.

“But right now we need to leave this to the courts. We need to leave it to our Attorney General. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him. We need to really stop the theatrics, but we do need to clean up the law. And we do need a special session to clean that up,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

“The Governor’s statement today was about as clear as the law that’s been on the books since the 1840s, and that’s not clear at all. I think the governor should do what he said he was going to do three weeks ago, and call us back into session,” said Del. Mike Pushkin (D) Kanawha.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has already indicated his office will appeal the lower court ruling, to the State Supreme Court, but right now there’s no telling how long that appeal might take.

The governor plans to the call legislature back into session next week to discuss possible tax cuts, but abortion will not be on the agenda.