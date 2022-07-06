West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOKW) — Gov. Justice is proposing a 10% personal income tax reduction, that he says will put $254 million, “back into the hands of the people of West Virginia.”

Justice announced this during a press conference on the fiscal year 2022 general revenue collections.

He says this will be a permanent tax cut and, “not a temporary stimulus.”

The Governor says he will be calling a special session to coincide with the July Interims and ask to pass the bill he is proposing.

Justice says he will announce later if the special session will also discuss West Virginia’s abortion law.

“It puts us on a glide path to someday, someday be a state as Florida, Tennessee and Texas are today,” Justice says.