Gov. Justice recommends 12 projects for federal funds

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has recommended 12 development projects located on or nearby abandoned mine lands to get over $27 million in federal funds.

The state’s Environmental Protection Department said the projects recommended Thursday include constructions for an ATV resort, a wildlife education center and water treatment systems.

The recipients applied for grant funding earlier this year and were considered by different state agencies and the governor’s office. The projects and their grants still need final approval by the federal government.

