Gov. Justice recommends 12 projects for federal funds

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has recommended 12 development projects located on or nearby abandoned mine lands to get over $27 million in federal funds.
The state’s Environmental Protection Department said the projects recommended Thursday include constructions for an ATV resort, a wildlife education center and water treatment systems.
The recipients applied for grant funding earlier this year and were considered by different state agencies and the governor’s office. The projects and their grants still need final approval by the federal government.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- LIVE UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
- Athletes join protest in Morgantown
- Amsted Rail invests in West Virginia company
- WV National Guard investigates ‘inflammatory comments’ regarding national protests
- Kentucky motorists encouraged to renew license through mail
- Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
- Man arrested on drug charge in Meigs County
- Photos: More violence shakes the US
- WGN America announces news anchors, correspondents for national newscast ‘News Nation’ launching in September
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 2, 2020