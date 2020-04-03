Gov. Justice reports first community cluster of COVID-19 in WV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice reports the first community cluster outbreak of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The Governor reported Friday that West Virginia’s first community cluster outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified in the Eastern Panhandle.

“The reality is that we anticipated this with the Martinsburg area being so close to a major city, right at the backdoor to Washington, D.C.,” Gov. Justice said. “Be assured that we are dealing with this issue and we are working to do the things necessary to take care of addressing any hot spots in our state. People don’t need to be alarmed or scared, we just need to remember the power each one of us holds by staying home.”

Gov. Justice said that 60 positive cases have been confirmed in Berkeley and Jefferson counties and additional measures are being evaluated right now as it pertains to defining essential businesses operating in that region, as well as the rest of the state, and that changes and stricter enforcement could be forthcoming.

“It’s kind of been like the honor system out there so far and while we’ve been doing a good job and making progress, maybe we haven’t done it to the level that we need to,” Gov. Justice said. “Now we just got this information right before we started this briefing so we are working it and as we get more information we’ll get it out to you.”