Gov. Justice secures over $52 million for Herbert Hoover High School rebuild

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice has announced the State of West Virginia has been awarded more than $52.3 million for the replacement of Herbert Hoover High School in Kanawha County, according to a press release.

Herbert Hoover High School was destroyed in the historic June 2016 floods that ravaged many West Virginia communities. The catastrophic event resulted in a Major Disaster Declaration, which allowed West Virginia to receive assistance from FEMA, which helped in getting the awarded money.

After learning of the award, Gov. Justice celebrated the news in a congratulatory tweet:

Leaders with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM), which works alongside FEMA at the State level on these recovery efforts, also celebrated the announcement.

“The funding awarded by FEMA would not have been possible without the leadership of Governor Justice,” WVDHSEM Director Mike Todorovich said. “It is crucial to rebuilding the communities devastated by this flooding.”

