CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 468 into law today that bans medical professionals from performing abortions based on the disability of the unborn child unless there is a medical emergency.

According to a press release, Justice (R-WV) signed the “Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act” bill on Mar. 21, 2022, and was joined by, “advocates and West Virginia children with Down Syndrome, as well as their families and their advocates.”

Justice also signed Senate Bill 647 into law which prohibits health providers from denying anyone access to an organ transplant based on mental or physical disability. A press release says that it also offers, “special accommodations to these individuals throughout the process.”

I got to meet these kids. They are just so happy. They are such wonderful, wonderful gifts to all of us. It was a great honor to be able to sign these bills into law. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

The press release says Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, is World Down Syndrome Day.