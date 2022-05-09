HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams along with state and local officials surveyed various locations damaged by flooding on Friday.

(Photo courtesy of Gov. Jim Justice)

Gov. Justice personally toured impacted areas and later held a press conference at Ritter Park, where he promised to use state resources for developing a solution to future flooding risks in the area. At the press conference, Gov. Justice expressed sympathy to those who lost their possessions and had their lives changed by “a few inches of rain in a short period of time.”

“It’s really significant just how badly this needs to be fixed. People’s lives are in danger. They’re losing their possessions. With how we’re doing in West Virginia, if there were ever a time to work toward a solution, it’s right now.” Gov. Jim Justice

On Saturday, Gov. Justice officially declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties due to major local flooding. This authorizes the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to use state resources to support local counties.

The WVEMD is now asking residents in Cabell, Putnam or Roane counties to report personal damages from storms using an online assessment tool. The information will help determine eligibility for federal assistance from agencies such as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the Small Business Administration (SBA).

