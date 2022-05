CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While we have no official update on Gov. Justice’s health, a press release was released saying he will hold a COVID-19 briefing on May 31.

Last week, Justice announced he was feeling “extremely ill” after the WV GameChanger events on Monday, May 23.

He said he was being treated for possible Lyme disease and had to cancel his COVID-19 briefings for the week of May 23.

The briefing is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, May 31.