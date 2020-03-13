Coronavirus Updates

Governor Jim Justice closes all schools

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice has closed all schools in the State of West Virginia; public and private.

This announcement comes after several cases of Coronavirus were announced in neighboring states.

West Virginia still has no reported cases of COVID-19, but the Governor says he is taking a proactive approach to attack this situation because it isn’t a matter of ‘if’, but a matter of ‘when.’

President of West Virginia Education Association, Dale Lee, says he supports the Governor’s decision.

Roughly 200,000 children in the state rely on school for two meals a day. Lee and the Governor say there are already plans in place to help those children.

