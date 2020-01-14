Governor Jim Justice proclaims January 14th as Hunger Free West Virginia Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice proclaimed January 14th, 2020 as Hunger Free West Virginia Day.
Food – and hunger – not something you would normally expect to see inside the West Virginia State Capitol building.
But on Tuesday, both were a topic of the day.
“I’ve lived this,” said Cindy Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Hunger Food Bank, “This is lived experience for me as a child. Certainly, we see people every day who are trying very hard and are not trying to beat the system.”
1 in 6 West Virginians struggle to put their next meal on the table. That’s why Mountaineer Foodbank and Facing Hunger Food Bank have made a collaborative effort to establish Hunger Free West Virginia Day.
“We’re working 365 to distribute food. The two banks in West Virginia distribute about 31 million pounds a year so today is really about recognizing that issue,” said Chad Morrison of Mountaineer Food Bank.
Both Mountaineer Food Bank and Face Hunger Food Bank believe a day like this will spread awareness inside and outside the State Capitol.
