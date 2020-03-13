Governor Justice announces nearly 40 million in FEMA funds for schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Governor Justice has announced nearly 40 million dollars in FEMA funds for schools damaged during the 2016 historic flooding.

The award adds 37.3 million dollars in funding for rebuilding Herbert Hoover High School, along with Richwood Middle School, Richwood High School, and Summersville Middle School.

The remainder of the money will supplement funds expended to build temporary structures for students from those damaged schools.

“This additional funding allows West Virginia to rebuild four schools in areas ravaged by flood waters,” Gov. Justice said. “The investment brings hope to these communities and sustains our educational infrastructure in these areas for years to come.”