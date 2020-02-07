Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice has issued a State of Emergency for seven counties in West Virginia. This includes, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, and Monroe counties.

This declaration is the result of recent heavy rain, where some areas saw in excess of 3 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, resulting in creek as well as river flooding. The Tug Fork River in Bradshaw in McDowell County recorded a record level, and the Bluestone, as well as Tug Fork rivers each reached moderate flood stage before later receding.

The Governor has authorized West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich to support local counties and to use all State resources necessary.

The Governor has also directed the West Virginia National Guard to assist. The State Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated and is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.