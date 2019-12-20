Governor Justice orders flags flown at half-staff Monday to honor WWII hero

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia State Flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in all 55 counties be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday, December 23, 2019, to honor the life and service of former West Virginia Delegate and World War II hero Brig. Gen. J. Kemp McLaughlin, who died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 101.

The proclamation states, ” During one of our nation’s darkest hours, World War II, McLaughlin served our country with tenacity and courage, flying 39 bombing missions as a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot; putting himself in the line of fire countless times to protect America, its people, and its freedoms.”

McLaughlin was the founder of the West Virginia Air National Guard, served as the Kanawha County Commissioner from 1962 to 1968, and was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1974 to 1976.

The full proclamation honoring his life can be found on the governor’s website.

