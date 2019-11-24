Grand jury indicts West Virginia man in wife’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Kanawha County grand jury has indicted James Michael Kiser for the murder of his wife Crystal Kiser.

The 37-year-old woman was first reported missing in August. She had been staying with her grandmother in Sissonville. Prosecutors say Kiser’s husband killed her after she told him she wanted a divorce following years of abuse.

Police discovered her body in a shallow grave in Kentuck, West Virginia in September after James Kiser confessed to killing her.

He will be back in court next week.

