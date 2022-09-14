KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The case of a man accused of concealing a body and using a stolen credit card will now head to a grand jury.

Probable cause was found in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on Wednesday to send the case of Arnold Hiller to a grand jury. Hiller is accused of concealing the corpse of Cynthia Mudd who was found dead in a Cross Lanes freezer on Aug. 19.

A criminal complaint also alleges that Hiller used Mudd’s credit card on four separate occasions in August, all of them at a Go Mart at 6414 MacCorkle Ave. in Charleston. Hiller allegedly withdrew $1,100 from an ATM at that location.

The other man charged with concealing Mudd’s body, Samuel Lee May, was on the docket to appear today, but his case has been continued. There is no word on when he will next appear in court.