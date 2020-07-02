Grand reopening: Ice rink and pool back in time for holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Activities, new and old, are coming back to South Charleston.

“This facility services thousands in our community so we’re just ready to get it back up and running,” said Shawn Zuniga, Director of Recreation for the city.

The ice in South Charleston’s rink is now looking spotless and employees are spending the day watering it down. This is done to build up the ice in time for the rink’s grand reopening.

“It was about $400,000,” says Mayor Frank Mullens. “We ended up spending [more] on repairs because once we got in there, we found some other issues we wanted to deal with; because once we re-opened, we won’t have to go through any of this again.”

Now even though the doors are opening back up, some things have changed.

“All of the guidelines will be in place. Our staff is schooled on what we need to do. So I think everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe environment,” Mullens said.

“We are gonna have temperature checks and symptoms screens when they walk through the door,” Zuniga said. “And we’re limiting how many we let into the facility.”

And everything will be free on reopening day set for the Fourth of July.

“Free skating, free ice bumper cars; but we will do it in sessions,” Zuniga said.

Sessions of 25 skaters and 10 bumper car riders on the ice at one time.

And ice isn’t the only activity coming back to the city but the pool is open as well.

Little Creek Pool will reopen 11 a.m. July 3.

In addition to social distancing guidelines, staff will be sanitizing chairs and monitoring the number of guests.

“It’s an instant upgrade in quality of life when you have quality recreation,” says Mayor Mullens. “So again, I just hope people can come out and enjoy themselves this weekend.”

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories