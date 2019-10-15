Grandparents raising grandchildren reluctant to ask for holiday help

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As the opioid crisis continues to impact many families in the region more and more grandparents are finding themselves raising their grandchildren or great-grandchildren. This is an issue that many people in the community are facing including local charities.

Every year the United Way Christmas Bureau works with more than 30 area charities to help provide toys and food to families in Kanawha, Boone and Putnam Counties This year requests are down. But it isn’t because the need isn’t there.

“I’d say and I don’t think I’m exaggerating 75 to 80 percent of our applications now are being turned in by grandparents and great grandparents,” said Barb Mallory at the Christmas Bureau. She said there are children who in many cases have one or both parents battling addiction. They are being raised by a generation of people who aren’t always comfortable asking for help.

“These folks are not used to asking for help so our numbers are starting to decline,” Mallory said. “That is why we want to get the word out that we are here and we want to help.” She said in some cases grandparents may not realize they are eligible. They just need to bring in the necessary documents.

“If they are on your SNAP benefit letter we know they are in your home and are part of your family and you are assuming responsibility for them,” she said.

