Grant dollars to help West Virginia overcome opioid crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It is an issue that affects many families in our area both directly and indirectly.

Friday brought the news that additional resources are coming to West Virginia that could help communities in our region address the opioid crisis.

U.S. Attorneys Mike Stuart and Bill Powell joined representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice to announce $38 million in grant money that will be used in part to help combat the opioid epidemic. The funds will be used to grow specific programs that are already in place to address the problem from multiple angles.

“This is record and historic,” Stuart said. “We’ve never had a year with this type of dollars being committed to law enforcement efforts.”

The grant will also cover a wide range of criminal justice, juvenile justice and victim service activities. Grants will support school safety initiatives, law enforcement hiring and equipment purchases, services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, inmate reentry services, DNA analysis, youth mentoring and efforts to combat online child exploitation and manage sex offenders.

