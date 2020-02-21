Grant money for volunteer fire departments in rural areas

RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – Men and women in Rio Grande are volunteering to fight fires and keep their community safe.

“These guys dedicate a tremendous amount of time and they take a lot of risk,” says Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Hemmerick.

Now these fire fighters aren’t getting paid; and the only way to get funding to purchase equipment is through fundraising or grants.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently approved the grant for 67 projects around the buckeye state totaling $400,000.

The funds were only distributed to rural volunteer fire departments which often have very few resources to protect a wide, often rugged area.

“This is a rural area we have 67 square miles around us that is all rural,” says Hemmerick. “There are some fire departments that have a financial base where they don’t have to rely on that, but we have to rely on it here.”

Hemmerick says the money will go towards new equipment, so the men and women fighting fires and protecting this community can stay safe.

“That’s why we try to take advantage of these grants, to get the best state of the art equipment that will benefit us as far as safety goes,” says Hemmerick.

Money from state programs, given to rural volunteer fire departments, to help protect the lives of the community.